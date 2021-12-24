Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $510.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.13.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $545.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.86.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
