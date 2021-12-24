Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $510.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $545.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

