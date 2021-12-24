Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $768.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.00 million. Donaldson reported sales of $679.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 88.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.