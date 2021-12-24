Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

