Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.73.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

