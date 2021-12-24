Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $557.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $558.10 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,005. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,444 shares of company stock worth $1,618,158. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

