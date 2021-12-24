e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $166,420.34 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

