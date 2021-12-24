Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 69 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

