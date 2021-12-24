Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $15.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 148,209 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

