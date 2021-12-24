eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.01 million and $2,249.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00318572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000691 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000077 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

