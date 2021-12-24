Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.51

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.51 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 116,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £136.35 million and a P/E ratio of 53.50.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

