EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

