EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.73

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.73 and traded as high as $25.04. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1,806 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDRVF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.63) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

