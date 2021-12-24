Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

