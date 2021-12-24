Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $0.28

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $145.66 million and $16.18 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 581,892,908 coins and its circulating supply is 523,588,372 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

