Eminer (EM) Market Capitalization Hits $17.79 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eminer has traded up 336.9% against the US dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $34.96 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

