Enbridge Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.97. The firm has a market cap of C$98.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$40.63 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

