Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

