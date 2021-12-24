Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

