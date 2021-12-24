Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

ERF traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$12.92. 116,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.72. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.95.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

