Eq LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eq LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

