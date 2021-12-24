Eq LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Eq LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

