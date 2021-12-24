Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $818.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $804.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.61. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

