Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.78) per share for the year.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of SPNE opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

