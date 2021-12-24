Eric Xavier Heine Sells 2,900 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercer International alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

MERC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 222,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.