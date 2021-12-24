Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

EPRT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 442,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $6,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

