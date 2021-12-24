Ethereum Push Notification Service One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003289 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $22.36 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

