European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EWCZ opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $2,176,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

