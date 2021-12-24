Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

