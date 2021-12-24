Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $47,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

