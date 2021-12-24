Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,202 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $118,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 909.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

