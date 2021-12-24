Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,242 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $32,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

