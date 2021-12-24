Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,902 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 5.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $314,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

