Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

TRP opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

