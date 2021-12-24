EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVNVY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EVN has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

