Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 4,300 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $266,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.