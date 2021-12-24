Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post sales of $441.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.70 million and the highest is $457.30 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXAS stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,735. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 399,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 91,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

