FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $24,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $485.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.