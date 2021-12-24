Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $522.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $435.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.62 and its 200-day moving average is $444.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

