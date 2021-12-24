FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. FedNat shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 153,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

