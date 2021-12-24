Filecoin Market Cap Hits $5.27 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.27 billion and $501.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 141,322,322 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

