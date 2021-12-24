Financial Comparison: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get CONMED alerts:

This table compares CONMED and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19% ViewRay -159.97% -79.12% -40.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CONMED and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00 ViewRay 0 2 3 0 2.60

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. ViewRay has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than CONMED.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.82 $9.52 million $2.00 71.01 ViewRay $57.02 million 15.78 -$107.91 million ($0.69) -7.91

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED beats ViewRay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.