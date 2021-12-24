Financial Comparison: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) versus Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Clearway Energy pays out 453.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon N/A 21.77% 11.75% Clearway Energy 2.72% 3.58% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenon and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $386.00 million 6.57 $507.11 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 6.03 $25.00 million $0.30 119.30

Kenon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearway Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenon and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $35.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Kenon.

Summary

Kenon beats Clearway Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

