Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

