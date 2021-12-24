Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1,088.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

Shares of CDNS opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock worth $28,925,345 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

