Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

