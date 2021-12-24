Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 55.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $213.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

