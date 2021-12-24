Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

