Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $304.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

