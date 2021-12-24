Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

