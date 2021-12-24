Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

